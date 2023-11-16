1 woman dead after crash on A.W. Willis Avenue, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that took the life of one woman.

According to police, the crash took place on A.W. Willis Avenue, which is near the St. Jude facility.

Police say that the woman was severely injured in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital.

She was later pronounced dead.

There is no other information at this time.

