Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

1 woman dead after crash on A.W. Willis Avenue, police say

1 woman dead after crash on A.W. Willis Avenue, police say
1 woman dead after crash on A.W. Willis Avenue, police say(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash that took the life of one woman.

According to police, the crash took place on A.W. Willis Avenue, which is near the St. Jude facility.

Police say that the woman was severely injured in the crash and was taken to a nearby hospital.

She was later pronounced dead.

There is no other information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marious Ward 23, Brandy Rucker 22
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
The Megabus discontinued its services in Memphis.
Megabus discontinues Memphis service
County Commissioner Charlie Caswell spoke about the FedEx truck theft that happened on Saturday...
County Commissioner speaks on FedEx truck theft, daughter caught in chaos
Memphis police are searching for suspects who stole a car and then returned it the next day.
Suspects steal car at gunpoint, return it next day

Latest News

Memphis' Brandon Montel performs on The Voice knockouts round
Residents in Frayser speak out; voice concerns about rise in crime
St. Jude Dream Home framed in 25 hours
Rendering of the mixed-use development at 500 Beale St.
$70M mixed-use development proposed for Beale Street