Your First Alert to clouds and the chance of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A southerly flow aloft if driving Gulf moisture and clouds into the Mid-South making for periods of overcast and increasing rain chances. Despite the flow, rain chance remain slim for now, but clouds will continue to stream into the area.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light East wind and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower along with an East wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light East wind and overnight lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers, high temperatures in the lower 60s, and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

