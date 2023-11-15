Video: Memphis Police search for 2 suspects in armed robbery of liquor store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to an armed robbery on Saturday, November 4 at Elite Wine and Liquor on North Germantown Parkway.

Police say that two male suspects entered the store, pointed guns at employees, and demanded money.

According to MPD, both suspects fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

Police gathered from the surveillance video that the suspect on the left was a thin black male, wearing a black ski mask, black hoodie, tan pants, one black glove, and a gray backpack. The suspect on the right is also a thin black male, wearing a blue ski mask, a black hoodie, black and yellow gloves, and black pants.

No arrests have been made according to police.

Memphis Police and CrimeStoppers have encouraged anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH. You could receive a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

