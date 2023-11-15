Advertise with Us
Train strikes semi in Helena-West Helena

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Highway 49 was blocked in Helena-West Helena after a train struck an 18-wheeler Tuesday evening.

According to ARDOT, the crash took place on Highway 49 about two miles west of State Highway 185.

Traffic has since been cleared, according to ARDOT officials.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

Action News 5 is pending more information.

