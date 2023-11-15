Advertise with Us
Suspects steal car at gunpoint, return it next day

Memphis Police Department
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for suspects who stole a car and then returned it the next day.

On November 9, officers responded to a vehicle robbery that happened at a residence on Parkrose Avenue.

The victim told police that two men walked up to him and one of them pointed a gun at him.

He then ran away and the suspects entered the victim’s 2008 Mercedes Benz E350 and drove away.

The first suspect was wearing jeans and a blue and gray hoodie, according to police.

The second suspect was wearing black jeans, a black jacket with a black hood, and a black backpack, and he was armed with a handgun.

The next day, two men returned the Mercedes to the residence on Parkrose Avenue by parking it in the driveway.

One man was captured on a surveillance video, wearing black pants and a blue and white hoodie.

The other man walked away from the vehicle and was not captured on video.

Anyone with information about this should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

