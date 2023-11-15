Suspects break into auto parts store in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Suspects burglarized an auto parts business in South Memphis on Wednesday.

Memphis police officers responded to a burglary at NAPA Auto Parts on South Third Street.

We saw glass smashed from the inside of the store.

Memphis police are still gathering details this morning about suspects in this case

