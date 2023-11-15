Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Suspects break into auto parts store in South Memphis

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Suspects burglarized an auto parts business in South Memphis on Wednesday.

Memphis police officers responded to a burglary at NAPA Auto Parts on South Third Street.

We saw glass smashed from the inside of the store.

Memphis police are still gathering details this morning about suspects in this case

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marious Ward 23, Brandy Rucker 22
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
The Megabus discontinued its services in Memphis.
Megabus discontinues Memphis service
County Commissioner Charlie Caswell spoke about the FedEx truck theft that happened on Saturday...
County Commissioner speaks on FedEx truck theft, daughter caught in chaos
The scene on I-55 Southbound at South Third Street
Lanes closed on I-55 after truck strikes underpass again

Latest News

Living Well: Sports injury prevention
Most common preventable injuries, ways to protect yourself
Metro PCS
Burglar attempts to break into business in North Memphis
Memphis Police Department
15-year-old killed in Frayser shooting
Memphis police are searching for suspects who stole a car and then returned it the next day.
Suspects steal car at gunpoint, return it next day