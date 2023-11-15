Stolen Infiniti used in 2 aggravated robberies found with bullet holes, blood in driver’s seat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a stolen two-door blue Infiniti Q60 was used in two aggravated robberies last week. Now, police are on the hunt for the two men who abandoned it.

According to police, the Infiniti was stolen on Wednesday, November 8 off Powers Road in Raleigh.

The car has a handicap hang tag, a broken sunroof, and a bumper sticker on the rear left.

Police say the stolen Infiniti was used in two robberies that both took place on Friday, November 10.

The first robbery happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. at a gas station in the 1600 block of Getwell Road in Oakhaven. The second robbery happened around 5:40 p.m. at a store in the 3100 block of South Perkins Road in Parkway Village.

According to MPD, the Infiniti was later abandoned early Sunday morning outside a hotel not far from the second robbery.

Two men were seen getting out of the stolen car and leaving in a black, late model two-door Dodge Challenger with a hood scoop, black wheels, and tinted windows.

Police say the Infiniti had several bullet holes on the driver’s side and blood on the driver’s seat when it was discovered.

According to police, the driver was last seen wearing a red hoodie and carrying a black backpack. The passenger was believed to be armed with an AR-15-style rifle while wearing a gray hoodie.

CrimeStoppers has encouraged anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH. You could receive a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest. You can also submit your tip at crimestopmem.org.

