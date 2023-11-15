Advertise with Us
St. Jude Dream Home framed in just 25 hours

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway campaign celebrates 25 years in Memphis this year, and in honor of that milestone, builders framed the entire 3,300-square-foot home in just 25 hours!

Partners with Southern Serenity Homes, Maximus Building Supply and Eagle’s Nest Construction worked with dozens of workers over the past three days to frame the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath Dream Home in record time.

A labor of love for Pedro Aguilar and his son Sebastian, who are proud to be a part of this year’s build.

(Right) Pedro Aguilar with Eagle's Nest Construction & Residential Framing and his son Sebastian (left)(Action News 5)

“It feels really good because I can introduce him to the need to be doing things like this for people that really need it - like the kids of St. Jude,” said Aguilar.

The 2024 St. Jude Dream Home will be raffled off next summer.

The money raised from ticket sales goes to finding cures and saving lives at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will be available in March.

