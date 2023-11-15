Shooting victim found dead inside car at Lamar Ave. gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was discovered shot to death at a gas station on Lamar Avenue on Wednesday.

At 5:05 p.m., Memphis police say they responded to the Love’s truck stop at 3371 Lamar Avenue near I-240.

The victim was found dead inside a vehicle, police say.

No arrests have been made.

No suspect information is available.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

