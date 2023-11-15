Shooting victim found dead inside car at Lamar Ave. gas station
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was discovered shot to death at a gas station on Lamar Avenue on Wednesday.
At 5:05 p.m., Memphis police say they responded to the Love’s truck stop at 3371 Lamar Avenue near I-240.
The victim was found dead inside a vehicle, police say.
No arrests have been made.
No suspect information is available.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
