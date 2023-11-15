Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Police chase Humvee stolen from National Guard armory

A Humvee stolen from a National Guard armory was recovered after a high-speed chase. (Credit: KGO via CNN Newsource)
By KGO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) - A man is behind bars for allegedly stealing a Humvee from the National Guard in California.

Police said he also fired a gun at an empty truck before leading officers on a high-speed chase.

Authorities said it was no easy task getting it back from the person accused of stealing it.

Sonoma County deputies say they received reports that someone in a camouflage Humvee had fired shots at a PG&E truck in Jenner, California. Fortunately, no one was hurt, but the response from deputies and officers was swift.

For more than 25 minutes, officers and deputies pursued the stolen Humvee from Jenner to Penngrove, California, at all sorts of speeds.

Deputies say spike strips were used to stop the man inside the Humvee.

Law enforcement photos show a gun, ammunition and an old Black Sabbath ticket found inside the vehicle.

Sonoma County deputies say the suspect, 34-year-old Anthony Stabile, who is transient, was booked on two misdemeanor warrants and multiple felonies.

Copyright 2023 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marious Ward 23, Brandy Rucker 22
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
The Megabus discontinued its services in Memphis.
Megabus discontinues Memphis service
County Commissioner Charlie Caswell spoke about the FedEx truck theft that happened on Saturday...
County Commissioner speaks on FedEx truck theft, daughter caught in chaos
The scene on I-55 Southbound at South Third Street
Lanes closed on I-55 after truck strikes underpass again

Latest News

Memphis police are searching for suspects who stole a car and then returned it the next day.
Suspects steal car at gunpoint, return it next day
GRAPHIC WARNING: Source: CNN/KPIX/KGO/HOUSE TV/SAN FRANCISCO POLICE DEPT./VICKI...
GRAPHIC: Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker takes the stand
Clarence Cocroft
Owner of medical marijuana dispensary files federal lawsuit in Miss.
Israeli forces raid a Palestinian town of Tulkarem, West Bank, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.
Israeli forces raid Gaza’s largest hospital, where hundreds of patients are stranded by fighting
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo in the Oval Office of...
Biden announces 5 federal judicial nominees and stresses their varied professional backgrounds