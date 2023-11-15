Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Owner of medical marijuana dispensary files federal lawsuit in Miss.

Clarence Cocroft
Clarence Cocroft(Press release)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - An owner of a medical marijuana dispensary filed a federal lawsuit challenging Mississippi Law.

Clarence Cocroft, the owner of Tru Source Medical Cannabis, teamed up with the Institute for Justice (IJ) to file the lawsuit on Tuesday.

The lawsuit is to defend the First Amendment right of all Mississippians to advertise their legal businesses.

Coroft bought a few billboards in highly trafficked areas in northern Mississippi.

Because of the state’s ban, Coroft was forced to lease those billboards to other businesses that can legally advertise on them, including local casinos.

“Preventing someone from advertising his or her legal business violates the First Amendment,” said IJ Senior Attorney Ari Bargil. “The government simply has no interest in prohibiting a business from providing truthful information about its products to would-be customers.”

In 2022, Mississippi’s law legalized adult medical marijuana which was approved in 2020.

This allowed Clarence to open Tru Source, the state’s first Black-owned dispensary, earlier this year.

“Some people don’t know Mississippi has medical marijuana, and even if they do know about it, they might not know that Tru Source exists right here in Olive Branch. I want to help patients find the products they need for whatever illness they have, but not being able to advertise has made that almost impossible,” said Clarence. “It’s simply unfair that every other legal business in Mississippi is allowed to advertise, while I have to rely on word of mouth.”

However, other states with legal medical marijuana impose much less burdensome restrictions than Mississippi and its neighbors.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marious Ward 23, Brandy Rucker 22
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
The Megabus discontinued its services in Memphis.
Megabus discontinues Memphis service
County Commissioner Charlie Caswell spoke about the FedEx truck theft that happened on Saturday...
County Commissioner speaks on FedEx truck theft, daughter caught in chaos
The scene on I-55 Southbound at South Third Street
Lanes closed on I-55 after truck strikes underpass again

Latest News

Marious Ward 23, Brandy Rucker 22
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun breaks & passing showers Wednesday
Adventures with Amir and Zuri
5 Star Story: Adventures with Amir and Zuri
Memphis Towers
‘I kept all my receipts’: Memphis tenants say they’re being illegally evicted