Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Multiple agencies investigating deadly plane crash in Obion County, Tenn.

Deadly plane crash in Obion County, Tenn.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a solar farm in Union City, Tennessee Wednesday morning.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a single-engine XtremeAir XA42 crashed west of Everett-Stewart Regional Airport around 10:45 a.m. on November 15.

Two people were on board.

According to Lt. Joseph Key, the Obion County Sheriff’s Office were at the scene at 10:49 a.m.

He says the two people on board the aircraft had been practicing aerobatic maneuvers, when their plane nose-dived into a solar farm next to the airport.

They were both found dead at the scene.

Lt. Key says the victims are believed to be from out-of-state.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting a separate investigation from the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marious Ward 23, Brandy Rucker 22
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
The Megabus discontinued its services in Memphis.
Megabus discontinues Memphis service
County Commissioner Charlie Caswell spoke about the FedEx truck theft that happened on Saturday...
County Commissioner speaks on FedEx truck theft, daughter caught in chaos
The scene on I-55 Southbound at South Third Street
Lanes closed on I-55 after truck strikes underpass again

Latest News

Man steals from Home Depot, police say
Man steals over $5k worth of sinks, cabinets, and light fixtures from Home Depot, police say
MLGW generic
MLGW’s Power of Warmth offers free space heaters and electric blankets
Haywood County Sheriff's Office generic
Haywood Co. deputy airlifted after driver rear-ends him on I-40, sheriff says
Spencer's Forecast