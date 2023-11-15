MPD investigates suspicious package downtown; blocks off area from public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a suspicious package in the downtown area.

According to police, the package is in the area of Main Street near Adams.

There is no information yet on when and how the package ended up in this location.

MPD is currently investigating.

Action News 5 will keep you updated.

