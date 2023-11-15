Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MPD investigates suspicious package downtown; blocks off area from public

MPD investigates suspicious package in downtown area
MPD investigates suspicious package in downtown area(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a suspicious package in the downtown area.

According to police, the package is in the area of Main Street near Adams.

There is no information yet on when and how the package ended up in this location.

MPD is currently investigating.

Action News 5 will keep you updated.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marious Ward 23, Brandy Rucker 22
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
The Megabus discontinued its services in Memphis.
Megabus discontinues Memphis service
County Commissioner Charlie Caswell spoke about the FedEx truck theft that happened on Saturday...
County Commissioner speaks on FedEx truck theft, daughter caught in chaos
The scene on I-55 Southbound at South Third Street
Lanes closed on I-55 after truck strikes underpass again

Latest News

Man steals from Home Depot, police say
Man steals over $5k worth of sinks, cabinets, and light fixtures from Home Depot, police say
MLGW generic
MLGW’s Power of Warmth offers free space heaters and electric blankets
Haywood County Sheriff's Office generic
Haywood Co. deputy airlifted after driver rear-ends him on I-40, sheriff says
Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a solar farm in Union City, Tennessee...
Multiple agencies investigating deadly plane crash in Obion County, Tenn.
Spencer's Forecast