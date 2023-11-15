Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Most common preventable injuries, ways to protect yourself

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - November 18 is National Injury Prevention Day, a time to raise awareness of preventable injuries.

Geretta Hollins, Community Outreach/Injury Prevention Program Coordinator for Burn/Trauma Services with Regional One Health, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the most common preventable injuries.

Geretta also talked about Regional One Health’s Fall Prevention Program that educates high-risk individuals to prevent falls in the home and workplace.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marious Ward 23, Brandy Rucker 22
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
The Megabus discontinued its services in Memphis.
Megabus discontinues Memphis service
County Commissioner Charlie Caswell spoke about the FedEx truck theft that happened on Saturday...
County Commissioner speaks on FedEx truck theft, daughter caught in chaos
The scene on I-55 Southbound at South Third Street
Lanes closed on I-55 after truck strikes underpass again

Latest News

Most common preventable injuries, ways to protect yourself
Break-in NAPA Auto parts
Suspects break into auto parts store in South Memphis
Metro PCS
Burglar attempts to break into business in North Memphis
Memphis Police Department
15-year-old killed in Frayser shooting