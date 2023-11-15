Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

More off and on clouds...cooler weekend ahead

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger through the afternoon, especially in north MS. A little more sun is likely in northeast AR and west TN. Highs will range from the mid 60s in north MS to near 70 or so in northwest TN and northeast AR. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Some clouds early, then some clearing late. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds east at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sun with a few clouds and dry with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Expect increasing clouds Thursday night with lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A cold front will move through with lots of clouds and a couple showers. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

COOLER WEEKEND: Behind this front, sunshine will return with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday and low to mid 60s Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:FIRST ALERT to a period of heavy rain or a few storms Monday into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

THANKSGIVING DAY OUTLOOK: Dry and chilly with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

X: @dentonwx

INSTAGRAM: @weatherdad1

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marious Ward 23, Brandy Rucker 22
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
The Megabus discontinued its services in Memphis.
Megabus discontinues Memphis service
County Commissioner Charlie Caswell spoke about the FedEx truck theft that happened on Saturday...
County Commissioner speaks on FedEx truck theft, daughter caught in chaos
The scene on I-55 Southbound at South Third Street
Lanes closed on I-55 after truck strikes underpass again

Latest News

A system will push through impacting a good portion of the United States leading up to, during...
Traveling or staying home for Thanksgiving? This is how weather could impact your plans...
This is one model we are looking at played out through Wednesday. If you plan on traveling...
A system will impact a good portion of the United States in the days leading up to Thanksgiving
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun breaks & passing showers Wednesday
Tuesday evening weather update
Your First Alert to clouds and the chance of rain