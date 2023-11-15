More off and on clouds...cooler weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger through the afternoon, especially in north MS. A little more sun is likely in northeast AR and west TN. Highs will range from the mid 60s in north MS to near 70 or so in northwest TN and northeast AR. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Some clouds early, then some clearing late. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds east at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Sun with a few clouds and dry with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. Expect increasing clouds Thursday night with lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A cold front will move through with lots of clouds and a couple showers. Highs will be in the mid 60s.

COOLER WEEKEND: Behind this front, sunshine will return with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s Saturday and low to mid 60s Sunday. Lows will be in the 40s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: A FIRST ALERT to a period of heavy rain or a few storms Monday into Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s.

THANKSGIVING DAY OUTLOOK: Dry and chilly with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

