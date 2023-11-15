MLGW’s Power of Warmth offers free space heaters and electric blankets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MLGW is partnering with the Neighborhood Christian Centers Inc. to offer 100 space heaters and electric blankets to eligible customers through its Power of Warmth program.

Applications will be online only through November 30 or until all units have been cleaned. Customers can apply here.

Applicants cannot receive a heater or blanket if they previously received one from MLGW.

To become eligible, customers must be a Shelby County resident and disabled or low-income seniors (60 years old or older) with an MLGW account in their name.

Applicants will need an MLGW bill in their name, a Tennessee State ID or Driver’s License, a recent pay stub, social security income statement or bank statement showing direct deposit, and disability documentation, if applicable.

