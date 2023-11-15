Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Memphis chef offers healthy holiday cooking advice

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:11 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Thousands of Memphians are on a mission to make this a Healthier 901 — and with the holidays coming up, that can be hard!

That’s why Executive Chef Chris Beavers is partnering with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare this Saturday to share secrets to cooking healthier so we can get in and out of the holiday season and still fit in our clothes!

The North Memphis native is passionate about helping Memphians lose weight through the Healthier 901 initiative, and for him, it starts with making better food choices.

“A lot of people don’t like vegetables because they don’t know how to eat them,” said Chef Beavers. ”I guess the common mistake we make in our community is we overcook everything and over salt it and over hot sauce it and over sweeten it in an effort to make it palatable... in order for a vegetable to make you healthy, it must be healthy.”

You can check out Chef Beavers’ Fit Feasting Holiday Cooking Demo this Saturday at the Pursuit of God Transformation Center on North Watkins.

Space is limited and registration is required.

For more information, click here.

