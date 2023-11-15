Man critically injured in Oakhaven crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is fighting for his life after a serious crash in Oakhaven.

Memphis police responded to the scene on Winchester Road near Prescott Road at 7:14 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say two vehicles were involved.

The victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

A woman was also driven to the hospital with minor injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as officers investigate and clear the crash scene.

