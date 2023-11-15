Man accused of choking, biting part of MPD officer’s ear off

Advertise with Us
A man is accused of choking and biting part of a Memphis police officer’s ear off.
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of choking and biting part of a Memphis police officer’s ear off.

Marcus Johnson is charged with attempted second-degree murder, resisting official detention, criminal impersonation, three counts of possession of controlled substances, simple possession, driving while license suspended, financial responsibility, and violation of vehicle registration law.

On Tuesday, officers did a traffic stop on a 2002 Ford F150 with Mississippi tags.

The tags on the vehicle were discovered to be to a Buick Century registered at a residence on Panama Street, according to the affidavit.

The driver was identified as Johnson.

An officer attempted to detain Johnson who began fighting and putting the officer chokehold, according to the affidavit.

Johnson also bit a piece of his ear off and punched the officer several times in his face and upper torso.

He then took the officer’s handgun and Taser from his gun belt during the fight, according to the affidavit.

The officer was eventually able to get his weapons back and take Johnson into custody.

Officers discovered a brown leather pouch on the ground next to the driver’s side door.

Inside the bag were rock-like substances that were consistent with fentanyl and crack cocaine and a substance consistent with methamphetamine, according to police.

Police say four green crush pills consistent with ecstasy and a Xanax bar were also found.

The substances were tested later and discovered to be marijuana, fentanyl, methamphetamine, ecstasy and Xanax.

Johnson’s license was discovered to be revoked and he had no proof of insurance, according to police.

