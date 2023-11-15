Advertise with Us
‘I kept all my receipts’: Memphis tenants say they’re being illegally evicted

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tower tenants voiced their frustrations Tuesday after they claim management is illegally evicting them.

According to tenants, more than 20 elderly and disabled residents received a notice last Wednesday terminating their tenancy.

Millennia Housing Management, the company that manages the property, claims those residents owe hundreds if not thousands of dollars in rent.

The Memphis Towers Tenants Union alleges the 10-day notice is a quote “quick cash grab” to collect money that isn’t actually owed.

”I’m tired of them telling me that I owe them $837. Now they’ve sent me a letter before saying that I owe them money in back rent, and I said I don’t owe you any money, I kept all my receipts,” said Andrea Smith, a Memphis Towers resident.

According to a press release from the Memphis Towers Tenant Union, Millennia Management sent out similar notices back in March.

However, the company never followed through with those evictions.

