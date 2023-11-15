Haywood Co. deputy airlifted after driver rear-ends him on I-40, sheriff says

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A Haywood County deputy is in the hospital after a driver rear-ended him on I-40 on Tuesday.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 a.m. near mile marker 60.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sergeant Dwan Anderson had just pulled up to the scene of a minor crash where a vehicle struck a guard rail when a speeding driver tried to go around stopped traffic and rear-ended Anderson’s patrol car.

Sheriff Bill Garrett Jr. says Anderson was in the emergency lane with his lights activated when his car was struck.

Both Anderson and the driver of the vehicle that crashed into him were airlifted to local hospitals.

No injuries were life-threatening, Sheriff Garrett says.

