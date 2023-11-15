Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Haywood Co. deputy airlifted after driver rear-ends him on I-40, sheriff says

Haywood County Sheriff's Office generic
Haywood County Sheriff's Office generic(Haywood County Sheriff's Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - A Haywood County deputy is in the hospital after a driver rear-ended him on I-40 on Tuesday.

According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6 a.m. near mile marker 60.

According to the sheriff’s office, Sergeant Dwan Anderson had just pulled up to the scene of a minor crash where a vehicle struck a guard rail when a speeding driver tried to go around stopped traffic and rear-ended Anderson’s patrol car.

Sheriff Bill Garrett Jr. says Anderson was in the emergency lane with his lights activated when his car was struck.

Both Anderson and the driver of the vehicle that crashed into him were airlifted to local hospitals.

No injuries were life-threatening, Sheriff Garrett says.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marious Ward 23, Brandy Rucker 22
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
The Megabus discontinued its services in Memphis.
Megabus discontinues Memphis service
County Commissioner Charlie Caswell spoke about the FedEx truck theft that happened on Saturday...
County Commissioner speaks on FedEx truck theft, daughter caught in chaos
The scene on I-55 Southbound at South Third Street
Lanes closed on I-55 after truck strikes underpass again

Latest News

Man steals from Home Depot, police say
Man steals over $5k worth of sinks, cabinets, and light fixtures from Home Depot, police say
MLGW generic
MLGW’s Power of Warmth offers free space heaters and electric blankets
Two people were killed after a plane crashed into a solar farm in Union City, Tennessee...
Multiple agencies investigating deadly plane crash in Obion County, Tenn.
Spencer's Forecast