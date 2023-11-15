Advertise with Us
First Alert Forecast: clouds, sun breaks & passing showers Wednesday

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(Action News 5)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY: Widely spaced showers will be in play – mainly for areas south of I-40 through parts of your Wednesday. Farther north and west of Memphis, the less of a chance to see a few showers and more sunshine will yield a spread in highs this afternoon. Expect highs to will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s south; to lower and middle 60s north. All the while, variably cloudy skies will hang around through the day. Most rain chances will taper by evening as lows fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Clouds will break for more sunshine through the latter part of the week. Expect highs in the 60s by the afternoon hours after starting off in the 40s and 50s. Clouds gradually return and thicken through Thursday night ahead of our next weather maker – another front moving through the region for Friday. Lows will fall back into the middle to upper 50s by early Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Widely spaced showers will trek through the Mid-South along a cold front sweeping through by the end of the work week. Expect highs in the middle and upper 60s Friday to only manage the lower 60s by Saturday amid brighter skies. High pressure will hold briefly on Saturday and Sunday, keeping us quiet. A FIRST ALERT to broad-scale system that could bring rain and storms to the region through early next week – that could have impacts on the Thanksgiving travel season; most indications suggest Thanksgiving itself – quiet and chilly.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

