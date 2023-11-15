Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Eat This Book Festival to celebrate Memphis Food Culture

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Eat This Book Festival is happening November 18 at the Cossitt Branch Library.

Blake McVey with Memphis Public Library joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what they have planned.

This year’s festival will celebrate Memphis food culture with vendors, food trucks, free samples, crafts, and more.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marious Ward 23, Brandy Rucker 22
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
The Megabus discontinued its services in Memphis.
Megabus discontinues Memphis service
County Commissioner Charlie Caswell spoke about the FedEx truck theft that happened on Saturday...
County Commissioner speaks on FedEx truck theft, daughter caught in chaos
The scene on I-55 Southbound at South Third Street
Lanes closed on I-55 after truck strikes underpass again

Latest News

Eat This Book Festival to celebrate Memphis Food Culture
A man is accused of choking and biting part of a Memphis police officer’s ear off.
Man accused of choking, biting part of MPD officer’s ear off
This is one model we are looking at played out through Wednesday. If you plan on traveling...
A system will impact a good portion of the United States in the days leading up to Thanksgiving
Living Well: Sports injury prevention
Most common preventable injuries, ways to protect yourself