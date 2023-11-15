Eat This Book Festival to celebrate Memphis Food Culture

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Eat This Book Festival is happening November 18 at the Cossitt Branch Library.

Blake McVey with Memphis Public Library joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about what they have planned.

This year’s festival will celebrate Memphis food culture with vendors, food trucks, free samples, crafts, and more.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.