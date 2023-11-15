Burglar attempts to break into business in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to an attempted burglary in North Memphis on Wednesday.

A burglar tried to break into Metro PCS on Jackson Avenue and Ayers Street around 2 a.m.

It is unclear if there were one or more suspects involved in the crime.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.