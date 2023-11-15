Advertise with Us
Burglar attempts to break into business in North Memphis

By Myracle Evans
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to an attempted burglary in North Memphis on Wednesday.

A burglar tried to break into Metro PCS on Jackson Avenue and Ayers Street around 2 a.m.

It is unclear if there were one or more suspects involved in the crime.

There is no suspect information at this time.

