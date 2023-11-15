Advertise with Us
1 in critical condition after Northeast Memphis apartment shooting

MPD generic
MPD generic(Action News 5)
By Melek Robinson and Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one person in critical condition at The Summit Apartments in Northeast Memphis.

Officers responded to the scene at 3:45 p.m.

Police say the suspect fled in a gold Chevy sedan wearing a dark hoodie.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital before being transported to Regional One.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

