1 in critical condition after Northeast Memphis apartment shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one person in critical condition at The Summit Apartments in Northeast Memphis.

Officers responded to the scene at 3:45 p.m.

Police say the suspect fled in a gold Chevy sedan wearing a dark hoodie.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital before being transported to Regional One.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

