1 in critical condition after Northeast Memphis apartment shooting
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon that left one person in critical condition at The Summit Apartments in Northeast Memphis.
Officers responded to the scene at 3:45 p.m.
Police say the suspect fled in a gold Chevy sedan wearing a dark hoodie.
The victim was taken to a nearby hospital before being transported to Regional One.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
