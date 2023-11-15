3 men indicted for shooting at Privé restaurant, court records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three men have been indicted following a shooting at Privé that left two people and many others injured.

Kendrick Gray, Damon Sykes, and Johnny Sanford were all three indicted due to their connection to the shooting on March 29 at the Privé restaurant on Winchester Road.

Court documents, which reflect the indictments which were filed in early November, show that the three men were the primary suspects in the shooting incident.

It was reported in April of this year that the three suspects were facing charges.

Action News 5 will keep you updated as this case progresses.

