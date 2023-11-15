Advertise with Us
2 teens arrested in phone store robberies

By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police reported that two teens robbed both the Magic Wireless at Getwell Road and the Smooth Wireless at Perkins Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Hayden McGowan, 18, and a 17-year-old girl were both charged with theft, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a gun, and vandalism.

According to police, McGowan and the girl went into Magic Wireless and broke the glass display, stealing two Apple watches. As the suspects ran, McGowan pulled a gun on the victim allowing them to flee the scene.

Minutes later, the suspects arrived at Smooth Wireless and attempted to sell the stolen watches and steal a gold iPad.

Police say that’s when the store employee and another individual were able to detain both suspects until officers arrived at the scene.

