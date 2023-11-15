15-year-old killed in Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old was killed after a shooting in Frayser on Saturday.

At 5:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Treva Lane near Baja Drive.

When police arrived, they discovered that the 15-year-old had been shot.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

There is no suspect in information at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

