1 dead, 1 injured in fatal I-55 crash, MHP confirms

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed that 1 driver is dead and 1 passenger suffered injuries from a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-55 in Yalobusha County.

Clarson J. Carter, 58 years old, was the victim identified in the crash.

The passenger in the car suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

According to Highway Patrol, the car traveled south on I-55 when it left the highway and hit a bridge.

