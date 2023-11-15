Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Kroger Holiday Food Drive
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Wendy's Giant of the Week

1 dead, 1 injured in fatal I-55 crash, MHP confirms

Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)
Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP)(WMC)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed that 1 driver is dead and 1 passenger suffered injuries from a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-55 in Yalobusha County.

Clarson J. Carter, 58 years old, was the victim identified in the crash.

The passenger in the car suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

According to Highway Patrol, the car traveled south on I-55 when it left the highway and hit a bridge.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marious Ward 23, Brandy Rucker 22
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
The Megabus discontinued its services in Memphis.
Megabus discontinues Memphis service
County Commissioner Charlie Caswell spoke about the FedEx truck theft that happened on Saturday...
County Commissioner speaks on FedEx truck theft, daughter caught in chaos
The scene on I-55 Southbound at South Third Street
Lanes closed on I-55 after truck strikes underpass again

Latest News

Police gathered from the surveillance video that the suspect on the left was a thin black male,...
Video: Memphis Police search for 2 suspects in armed robbery of liquor store
Police gathered from the surveillance video that the suspect on the left was a thin black male,...
Memphis Police search for 2 suspects in armed robbery of liquor store
Hayden McGowan, 18, and a 17-year-old girl were both charged with theft, aggravated assault,...
2 teens arrested in phone store robberies
Eat This Book Festival to celebrate Memphis Food Culture
Eat This Book Festival to celebrate Memphis Food Culture