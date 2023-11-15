1 dead, 1 injured in fatal I-55 crash, MHP confirms
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Highway Patrol confirmed that 1 driver is dead and 1 passenger suffered injuries from a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-55 in Yalobusha County.
Clarson J. Carter, 58 years old, was the victim identified in the crash.
The passenger in the car suffered moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.
According to Highway Patrol, the car traveled south on I-55 when it left the highway and hit a bridge.
