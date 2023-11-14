Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to clouds, cool temperatures, and our next chance of rain

By Ron Childers
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds are streaming into the Mid-South this evening, but no rain for now. We’ll enjoy seasonable temperatures and a mainly dry pattern this week here in the Mid-South.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a light East wind, and overnight lows in the lower 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be cloudy with a chance of isolated to widely scattered showers along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

ACTION NEWS 5

