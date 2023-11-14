Your FIRST ALERT to a big rain chance early next week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more clouds to give way to partial clearing in a few areas north of Memphis later this evening. Highs will range from the mid 60s to around 70. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will linger along and south of I-40 into north MS with a few showers possible. Lows will drop into the low to mid 50s by morning. Winds will be east at 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers are possible for areas south of I-40 in the morning. Northeast AR and west TN may see some sun at times with highs in the low and mid 60s. Areas of north MS could stay in the 50s. Lows will drop into the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday night.

LATE WEEK: Thursday looks mostly dry and partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front will move through Friday with a couple showers possible and highs in the 60s.

COOLER WEEKEND: Behind this front, expect a brief quiet stretch with highs in the low to middle 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: A FIRST ALERT to a period of heavy rain or storms Monday into Tuesday morning. It will be something to keep an eye on over the next few days.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

