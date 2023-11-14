Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Woman celebrating 106th birthday reminisces about her love of dancing

Maxine Helbling celebrated her 106th birthday on Nov. 8.
By Jody Kerzman and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) – While more and more people are living to be 100 years old, Maxie Helbling is defying statistics, celebrating her 106th birthday last week.

Music flows easily from Helbling’s lips. Her favorite songs take her back in time and tell the story of her life.

Born Nov. 8, 1917, Helbling has lived in North Dakota her entire life. One of 10 kids, the soundtrack of her life began on a farm south of Mandan.

Her childhood was filled with hard work, church, music and dancing, like waltzes and polkas.

“I milked cows and fed chickens,” she recalled.

Her favorite dance partner was her husband, Stanley.

“They danced for many years, since I was a little girl,” her daughter, Mary Jane Griffith said.

The couple was married for nearly 75 years.

“He held my hand because he wanted to be where I was,” she said.

Stanley died in 2012 -- he was 96.

Helbling just turned 106, and while she can no longer see, she’s still singing her way through life.

Visits with her daughter are a highlight these days.

“She means the world to me,” said Griffith.

Just as the melodies of her favorite songs make her smile, so too do moments like these — moments her daughter knows she’s lucky to have.

Helbling said she isn’t so sure she knows the secret to living so long, but her daughter has some ideas.

She credits good genes and a good, clean lifestyle, with lots of homegrown food and lots of dancing.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Man in critical condition after shooting on Tennessee Street, police say
St. Jude employee dead after shooting on Tennessee Street
Brittney Jackson, 25, Sequoia Samuels mother, murder suspect
Mother charged in death of Sequoia Samuels appears in court pregnant
3 detained after FedEx truck theft, police say
3 detained after FedEx truck theft, police say
Memphis police are investigating a gas station shooting that took place on Monday morning.
MPD investigates gas station shooting in Medical District

Latest News

Memphis police issued a City Watch for a 6-month-old baby who was taken by his father on...
City Watch issued for 6-month-old baby abducted by father
AAA expects 1.3M Tennesseans to travel over Thanksgiving
AAA expects 1.3M Tennesseans to travel over Thanksgiving
Reginald Wilkins (L) and Odell Underwood (R)
2 deputy jailers indicted for assault of handcuffed inmate
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
The last government shutdown deadline ousted the House speaker. This week’s showdown could be calmer
Children's Defense Fund program director Graciela Camarena poses for a photo in Pharr, Texas,...
Biden administration slow to act as millions are booted off Medicaid, advocates say