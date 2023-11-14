Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Video: MPD searches for 6 masked men who robbed Oak Hall

By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police reports that officers responded to a burglary that occurred at Oak Hall on Wednesday, November 8.

According to MPD, the suspects stole several bottles of fragrances.

Video surveillance shows that the six suspects were covered in hoodies, face masks, and gloves as they forced entry by breaking the glass and cutting the security wire.

According to police, the suspects were armed with bolt cutters and bags.

No arrests have been made according to MPD.

CrimeStoppers has encouraged anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH. You could receive a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
Man in critical condition after shooting on Tennessee Street, police say
St. Jude employee dead after shooting on Tennessee Street
Brittney Jackson, 25, Sequoia Samuels mother, murder suspect
Mother charged in death of Sequoia Samuels appears in court pregnant
The scene on I-55 Southbound at South Third Street
Lanes closed on I-55 after truck strikes underpass again

Latest News

Memphis Police reports that officers responded to a burglary and theft that occurred at Oak...
MPD searches for 6 masked men who robbed Oak Hall
Munford Police Department
Several weapons found inside Munford High School student’s vehicle
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
The Megabus discontinued its services in Memphis.
Megabus discontinues Memphis service