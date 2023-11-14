Video: MPD searches for 6 masked men who robbed Oak Hall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police reports that officers responded to a burglary that occurred at Oak Hall on Wednesday, November 8.

According to MPD, the suspects stole several bottles of fragrances.

Video surveillance shows that the six suspects were covered in hoodies, face masks, and gloves as they forced entry by breaking the glass and cutting the security wire.

According to police, the suspects were armed with bolt cutters and bags.

No arrests have been made according to MPD.

CrimeStoppers has encouraged anyone with information to call 901-528-CASH. You could receive a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.

