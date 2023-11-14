Advertise with Us
VIDEO: Cyclist breaks into Memphis church, sets kitchen on fire

By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Surveillance video captures the moment a Memphis church was broken into and set ablaze by an unknown man on a bicycle Monday morning.

According to the Memphis Fire Department, the arson took place at Asbury Memorial Methodist Church at 2969 Mendenhall Road.

Firefighters say the assailant was captured on video riding onto the church’s property and throwing a brick at a window at 7:03 Monday morning.

The cyclist is then seen pouring an unknown igniting fluid into the church’s kitchen and lighting it on fire.

The suspect then takes off on a dark-colored bike with a yellow sleeping bag attached. Investigators say the man had a dark beard and wore black clothing and a neon yellow beanie.

The fire reportedly caused $3,000 in total damages.

The suspect is still at large.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

