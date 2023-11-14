Traveling or staying home for Thanksgiving? This is how weather could impact your plans...

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Whether you’re headed out of the area for the Thanksgiving holiday or staying in the comfort of your own home, this is your first alert to weather having an impact on your plans going into the week of Thanksgiving. We’re watching a system pushing through early next week that will bring needed rainfall and also cooler conditions by Thanksgiving Day.

The days leading up to Thanksgiving

A low pressure system will be pushing through the central portion of the Unites States the Monday and Tuesday prior to Thanksgiving. While this system is a week out, models are being consistent of a widespread rain chance across not only the Mid-South but a good portion of the United States. This will impact those traveling before and after the holiday within the Central and Southern half of the country but first let’s focus on those staying within the Mid-South.

A system is likely to bring widespread rainfall to the Mid-South right before the Thanksgiving holiday. (Action News 5)

The prime timing for rainfall in the Mid-South is Monday evening into the day of Tuesday. Not only could we see a good amount of rainfall but also a few embedded stronger storms in the mix as well. The severe threat is looking limited at this time. The good news is if you have plans after Tuesday conditions look drier and cooler going into Thanksgiving Day. We will continue to monitor and update this Weather Headline as we get closer to time.

If you’re traveling...

For those traveling this system could impact you on either side of the holiday depending on where you are going.

This is one model we are looking at played out through Wednesday. However, take it with a grain of salt as we are several days away so exact timing and placement could change. But do take note of the overall trends. Here’s the breakdown:

Monday : Rainfall looks to impact the central Unites States from Missouri down to Texas Monday morning and through the day.

Tuesday : The system will continue to progress east Monday night into Tuesday morning giving way to rainfall and even a thunderstorm or two from portions of Illinois down to the Mid-South and even into the Mississippi gulf coast.

Wednesday : Going into Wednesday morning the rain shifts to impact states on the east coast, from New York to Georgia.

The temperature trend

Cooler air will usher in by mid-week. Temperatures should be just below average for Thanksgiving here in the Mid-South. Average high temperatures on Thanksgiving Day are around 60 degrees.

A good portion of the United States is likely to see below average conditions the work week of Thanksgiving, including the Mid-South. (Action News 5)

As previously stated we will continue to update this Weather Headline as changes arise and updated runs are put out.

Keep checking back here for you latest First Alert forecast to Thanksgiving week.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

