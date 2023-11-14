Shelby Co. leaders pass add-on resolution to get update on Wanda Halbert investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County commissioners are now one step closer to understanding what may be causing problems at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office.

In late June, an independent prosecutor was appointed to investigate complaints against the clerk’s office.

The investigation could possibly result in the removal of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert or clear her of any allegations of mismanagement.

Hamilton County Republican District Attorney Coty Wamp was assigned the investigation “to avoid any conflicts of interest or appearance of impropriety.”

In an add-on resolution passed by commissioners Monday, the board seeks a status update from D.A. Wamp regarding her investigation into “disruptions in services, breach of fiscal responsibilities, and failure to perform duties as required by law by the county clerk, and whether or not she has determined it necessary to pursue ouster proceedings on behalf of the citizens of Shelby County.”

Add-on resolution seeks an update on the investigation of the Shelby County Clerk pic.twitter.com/TdHNcp3HG6 — Mick Wright (@mickwright) November 14, 2023

