Shelby Co. leaders call for update on Wanda Halbert investigation

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County commissioners are working to get one step closer to understanding what may be causing problems at the Shelby County Clerk’s Office.

In late June, an independent prosecutor was appointed to investigate complaints against the clerk’s office.

The investigation could possibly result in the removal of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert or clear her of any allegations of mismanagement.

Hamilton County Republican District Attorney Coty Wamp was assigned the investigation “to avoid any conflicts of interest or appearance of impropriety.”

‘I am very disappointed’: Clerk Wanda Halbert speaks on rumors of eviction, new locations, and issues with budget

In an add-on resolution proposed by commissioners Monday, the board seeks a status update from D.A. Wamp regarding her investigation into “disruptions in services, breach of fiscal responsibilities, and failure to perform duties as required by law by the county clerk, and whether or not she has determined it necessary to pursue ouster proceedings on behalf of the citizens of Shelby County.”

The board is expected to vote on the item at the end of Monday night’s agenda.

Action News 5 will update you on Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting at 10 p.m.

