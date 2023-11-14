Advertise with Us
Several weapons found inside Munford High School student’s vehicle

Munford Police Department
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to Munford Police, several rifles and one handgun were found in a truck belonging to a student at Munford High School.

Police confirmed that no ammunition was found with the weapons.

School officials were alerted when a canine did random searches throughout the parking lot.

School officials and the Munford Police School Resource Officer immediately removed the student from campus due to the school’s zero-tolerance policy.

According to the Munford Police Department, the student is being charged accordingly.

