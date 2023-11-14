‘The problem is so huge’: Organization creates scholarship fund for youth impacted by gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many Mid-South children have lost at least one parent to gunfire. Now, one organization is working to help brighten the future for those kids and others.

Norman Redwing Jr., program director at the Afrikan Village Institute, said he has worked with different organizations to help youth in Memphis since the mid-90s. He said the need to help kids right now is more important than ever.

“Just the problem is so huge. There’s a lot of programs out there doing their very best, the best they can,” he said.

It’s an issue not just one person or group can tackle — crime leaving children without parents or caretakers.

“Can you imagine, can anybody even imagine what those children were dealing with and imagine... that is going to stick with them, God knows, who knows, how long,” Redwing said.

He says he has worked to help children for decades, mainly to deal with root issues that may lead youth to commit crimes.

While the mission is the same, he is now working to help children impacted by violent crimes.

“How can we address situations like this? We can’t solve all the problems of crime, we can touch on it,” he said. “But the thought came up, why won’t we embrace those that are left behind?”

Now he is starting an initiative within the institute to offer more resources like counseling and a scholarship fund for children who lose a parent to gun violence.

The scholarship fund will help the youth with day-to-day needs.

Redwing Jr. said the fund will also help the youth build wealth for their future.

According to the Memphis Crime Commission, the percentage of murders this year is up 77% from 2022.

Redwing said because of that, more children are losing important people in their lives.

“It’s a journey... we work on constantly to be in these rooms. Have somebody that can connect to them, love on them, and provide some recreation, provide some outgoing programs where they are going to have some fun,” he said. “They can understand what it means to be a child and not hear gunshots and they are worrying, and they are nervous, and they are jumping.”

Redwing said the institute is in the beginning stages of preparing the scholarship fund for youth in need.

Once funds are available, we will let you know.

