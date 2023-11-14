Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Police activity causes extreme delays on I-240 E

The view of the traffic backup from I-240 East looking north toward the junction
The view of the traffic backup from I-240 East looking north toward the junction(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rush hour traffic on I-240 Eastbound is even further delayed due to police activity at the Sam Cooper Boulevard exit ramp Monday evening.

The activity was reported to TDOT at 5:08 p.m.

The scene at I-240 E and the Sam Cooper exit
The scene at I-240 E and the Sam Cooper exit(TDOT)

The Sam Cooper exit is partially blocked on the far left shoulder.

No lanes on I-240 are blocked.

Traffic is backed up as far as the Highway 385 junction.

Memphis police say they were responding to an interstate incident involving no public danger.

No one was injured.

Drivers are advised to avoid the interstate if possible because of the extreme backup.

TDOT map showing Monday evening's traffic delay on I-240 E
TDOT map showing Monday evening's traffic delay on I-240 E(TDOT)

