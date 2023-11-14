Memphis Tigers baseball announces 2024 schedule

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis baseball team announced its 2024 regular season schedule, the first season under head coach Matt Riser.

The Tigers will play 56 games including 30 home games at FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field.

Memphis will begin the season on February 16 with its first four games on the road starting with a three-game series against Jacksonville State and a matchup against Little Rock.

The Tigers will play its home opener versus Central Arkansas on Wednesday, February 21 at 4 P.M.

Memphis will follow that up with a lengthy homestand including a three-game series versus Bowling Green, a two-game set versus UT Martin, and another three-game series versus Wright State.

We are very excited for the spring and to compete against this schedule. The amount of home games we have against NCAA-Regional caliber teams and SEC opponents will make FedExPark a fun place to be. This schedule will challenge us and prepare us for the postseason. We will need a ton of support to help us secure a home-field advantage. FedExPark will be rocking come spring and we can’t wait to see it.

Memphis will once again match up against Ole Miss in Oxford on March 5th and the Rebels will travel to Memphis on April 2. Last season, both teams split the season series in a two-game set.

Memphis will open AAC Conference play away from home as they take on South Florida (March 22-24) before returning home to host conference newcomers Florida Atlantic (March 28-30).

The full schedule can be viewed here.

