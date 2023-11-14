Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Memphis Tigers baseball announces 2024 schedule

Memphis Tigers
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Memphis baseball team announced its 2024 regular season schedule, the first season under head coach Matt Riser.

The Tigers will play 56 games including 30 home games at FedExPark Avron Fogelman Field.

Memphis will begin the season on February 16 with its first four games on the road starting with a three-game series against Jacksonville State and a matchup against Little Rock.

The Tigers will play its home opener versus Central Arkansas on Wednesday, February 21 at 4 P.M.

Memphis will follow that up with a lengthy homestand including a three-game series versus Bowling Green, a two-game set versus UT Martin, and another three-game series versus Wright State.

Memphis will once again match up against Ole Miss in Oxford on March 5th and the Rebels will travel to Memphis on April 2. Last season, both teams split the season series in a two-game set.

Memphis will open AAC Conference play away from home as they take on South Florida (March 22-24) before returning home to host conference newcomers Florida Atlantic (March 28-30).

The full schedule can be viewed here.

