Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

Megabus discontinues Memphis service

The Megabus discontinued its services in Memphis.
The Megabus discontinued its services in Memphis.(Megabus)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Megabus discontinued its services in Memphis.

Megabus previously traveled to Memphis to the Mata Transit Center, located at 3033 Airways Boulevard.

A few of the most popular routes in Memphis included.

  • Atlanta to Memphis Bus
  • Dallas to Memphis Bus
  • Chicago to Memphis Bus
  • St Louis to Memphis Bus

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
Man in critical condition after shooting on Tennessee Street, police say
St. Jude employee dead after shooting on Tennessee Street
Brittney Jackson, 25, Sequoia Samuels mother, murder suspect
Mother charged in death of Sequoia Samuels appears in court pregnant
3 detained after FedEx truck theft, police say
3 detained after FedEx truck theft, police say
Memphis police are investigating a gas station shooting that took place on Monday morning.
MPD investigates gas station shooting in Medical District

Latest News

Police obtained video surveillance that showed at approximately 1:20 a.m. a dark-colored...
92 laptops stolen from truck at UPS Supply Chain
About 1/3 of undergraduate students at Arizona State University are first-generation students,...
Chalkbeat: Feds urge schools to protect rights of Jewish, Muslim students
Bartlett native makes dream of becoming a Rockette a reality
Bartlett native makes dream of becoming a Rockette a reality
Memphis police issued a City Watch for a 6-month-old baby who was taken by his father on...
6-month-old baby found safe, father wanted by police