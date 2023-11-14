Megabus discontinues Memphis service
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Megabus discontinued its services in Memphis.
Megabus previously traveled to Memphis to the Mata Transit Center, located at 3033 Airways Boulevard.
A few of the most popular routes in Memphis included.
- Atlanta to Memphis Bus
- Dallas to Memphis Bus
- Chicago to Memphis Bus
- St Louis to Memphis Bus
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.