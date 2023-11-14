Man charged after person shot outside convenience store in Holly Springs

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. (WMC) - A person was injured in a shooting in Holly Springs on Monday morning. The alleged shooter has been arrested and charged, according to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say the shooting happened at the Holly Market on N Memphis Street around 11:15 a.m.

The victim was airlifted to Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

Keith Hardaway has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after he turned himself in at the Marshall County Jail on Tuesday, deputies say.

The victim remains in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

