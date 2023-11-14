Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Jack's Friday Football Fever
Wendy's Giant of the Week
Vitalant Blood Drive

‘I’ll never forget you’: Matt LeBlanc opens up about ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry’s death

FILE -- Actor Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his late "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry this week.
FILE -- Actor Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his late "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry this week.(CNN via Newsource)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Matt LeBlanc is opening up for the first time after his “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry’s death last month.

Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home on Oct. 28. His cause of death remains “deferred” by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office with toxicology reports pending.

LeBlanc and Perry spent 10 years playing everyone’s favorite best friend duo Joey and Chandler on the NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004.

The friendship between Perry and LeBlanc’s characters on the show blossomed into a real-life friendship with the two being spotted hanging out together through the years.

“Friends” co-stars released a joint statement last month following Perry’s death.

“We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family,” the statement in part read.

This week, LeBlanc shared his own goodbye to Perry on his Instagram account.

“Matthew. It is with a heavy heart I say goodbye. The times we had together are honestly among the favorite times of my life. It was an honor to share the stage with you and to call you my friend,” LeBlanc wrote. “I will always smile when I think of you, and I’ll never forget you. Never. Spread your wings and fly brother you’re finally free. Much love.”

LeBlanc added, “And I guess you’re keeping the 20 bucks you owe me.” His character Joey was known for borrowing money from Chandler over the years on the show.

LeBlanc shared several photos of two “Friends” along with an image of the cast hugging together at the show’s final taping in 2004.

The Matthew Perry Foundation has been established to help those struggling with addiction since the actor’s sudden passing.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Ohio woman says she was beaten up while leaving a bar after celebrating a birthday.
‘I couldn’t fight them all’: Woman says she was beaten up at a bar after celebrating a birthday
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
2 arrested after St. Jude employee murdered in robbery-turned-shooting Downtown
Man in critical condition after shooting on Tennessee Street, police say
St. Jude employee dead after shooting on Tennessee Street
Brittney Jackson, 25, Sequoia Samuels mother, murder suspect
Mother charged in death of Sequoia Samuels appears in court pregnant
The scene on I-55 Southbound at South Third Street
Lanes closed on I-55 after truck strikes underpass again

Latest News

Palestinians line up for food during the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Israeli military seizes broader control of northern Gaza and captures key government buildings
Speaker of the House Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., walks to the senate side for lunch with Senate...
House votes to prevent a government shutdown as GOP Speaker Johnson relies on Democrats for help
Boil notice in effect for Helena-West Helena after leak empties water tank
What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship
Biden says his goal for Xi meeting is to get US-China communications back to normal
FILE - In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin...
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin makes another bid to overturn federal conviction in murder of George Floyd