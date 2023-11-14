Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist GloRilla donates $20k to Westside Middle School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Popular Memphis artist GloRilla made a surprise visit to her former middle school, Westside Middle School, and presented the school with a $20k donation to the Fine Arts Program.

GloRilla makes the visit ahead of her highly-anticipated Gangsta Art tour that features fellow Memphis artists Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and Big Boogie.

The artist spoke to students on the importance of academics and staying dedicated to reaching their dreams.

GloRilla is why I got into this work years ago. I wanted to be a conduit and bridge builder for young people to dream and know that those dreams can come to fruition if they believe in it and put in the work. Because she is the true epitome of a Westside Wildcat, with this donation, we can help continue the legacy of empowering young Wildcats to be world changers.

GloRilla is the first female artist to sign to Yo Gotti’s C.M.G. label.

She attended both Westside Middle School and M.L.K. College Prep High School before graduating from Melrose High School.

GloRilla will kick off her tour on November 22 in Fort Worth, Texas.

