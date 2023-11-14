Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist GloRilla donates $20k to Westside Middle School
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Popular Memphis artist GloRilla made a surprise visit to her former middle school, Westside Middle School, and presented the school with a $20k donation to the Fine Arts Program.
GloRilla makes the visit ahead of her highly-anticipated Gangsta Art tour that features fellow Memphis artists Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, and Big Boogie.
The artist spoke to students on the importance of academics and staying dedicated to reaching their dreams.
GloRilla is the first female artist to sign to Yo Gotti’s C.M.G. label.
She attended both Westside Middle School and M.L.K. College Prep High School before graduating from Melrose High School.
GloRilla will kick off her tour on November 22 in Fort Worth, Texas.
