Former Queer Eye star shares initiative to raise awareness of complex blood cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ten years ago, former Queer Eye star and interior designer, Thom Filicia, donated his bone marrow to his brother, who was diagnosed with myelofibrosis.

It’s a complex blood cancer that affects nearly 25,000 people in the U.S.

Thom joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk alongside Dr. Kuykendall to talk about a new GSK initiative called Mapping Myelofibrosis, which helps to raise awareness of this blood cancer and provides educational tools and resources to help navigate all aspects of the disease.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

