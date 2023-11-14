First Alert Forecast: warm, unsettled pattern continues mid-week

TUESDAY: Clouds continue to thicken ahead of our next system – gradually inching closer to the region. For the most part, we’ll stay dry and quiet as highs top out in the 60s to near 70. As clouds thicken overnight, a few rain opportunities appear, mainly south of I-40; lows will drop into the lower to middle 50s by early Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY: Widely spaced showers will be in play – mainly for areas south of I-40 through parts of your Wednesday. Farther north and west of Memphis, the less of a chance to see a few showers with highs that will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s south; to lower and middle 60s north. All the while, variably cloudy skies will hang around through the day. Most rain chances will taper by evening as lows fall into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Our next front sparks a few showers by late Thursday into Friday as highs run back into the upper 60s to near 70 late week amid a mix of sun and clouds. Behind this front, expect a brief quiet stretch for the weekend with highs in the lower to middle 60s. A FIRST ALERT to a risk for rainy periods and, even, a few stronger storms that could emerge by early next week will be something to keep an eye on over the next few days.

Patrick Ellis

Action News 5 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.