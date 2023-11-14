Dog stolen during home burglary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog is missing after a burglary on Monday evening.

The burglary happened around 8 p.m. Memphis police have not specified where the burglary occurred.

The victim told police their male white Yorkie was stolen along with its kennel.

If you know where this dog may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

