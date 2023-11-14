Advertise with Us
Dog stolen during home burglary

The dog has been missing since Monday.
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dog is missing after a burglary on Monday evening.

The burglary happened around 8 p.m. Memphis police have not specified where the burglary occurred.

The victim told police their male white Yorkie was stolen along with its kennel.

If you know where this dog may be, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

