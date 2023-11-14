Development group looks to acquire Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Poag Development Group announced on Tuesday that they are working towards acquiring the Oak Court Mall.

The 847,000-square-foot enclosed mall foreclosed and was put up for auction in December 2022.

“I’ve had my eye on this property for more than 10 years and see such strong potential for its future. We are thrilled about the opportunity to deploy our redevelopment expertise to bring further value for a project located in our own backyard, said Poa Development Group CEO, Josh Poag.

The Memphis-based developer will collaborate with JLL, its strategic leasing partner, to maximize the property’s potential in the short and long term.

The retail developer looks to add Oak Court Mall to its portfolio of 10+ shopping centers, which includes The Shops at Somerset Square in Glastonbury, Connecticut, Deer Park Town Center in Deer Park, Illinois, LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch in Katy, Texas, and more.

