County Commissioner speaks on FedEx truck theft, daughter caught in chaos

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - County Commissioner Charlie Caswell spoke about the FedEx truck theft that took place on Saturday and how his daughter got caught up in it all.

Caswell says police told him the majority of the kids involved with the FedEx truck incident were from Frayser and Raleigh.

He also says his daughter became entangled in the chaos.

As she was coming to my house, she got trailed through Frayser to Raleigh and hit in the back, spun her car around, and the woman and the guy in the car came beating on the window, snatching her door, trying to pull, get her out of the car. She, again, ran to the fire station, and tried to get them to come outside, no one came out. She had to drive through the grass and jump the curb to get away from these people to make it to my house last night because of this attempt at snatching her.

There were nearly $10,000 in damages, after a FedEx truck was ransacked, and reckless drivers held up traffic on I-240.

FedEx shared a statement following the theft from one of its delivery trucks.

“The safety of our team members and the security of our customers’ shipments are top priorities, and we are grateful there were no serious injuries as a result of this incident. We are cooperating fully with investigating authorities and taking appropriate steps to address this matter.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.