County Commissioner speaks on FedEx truck theft, daughter caught in chaos

County Commissioner Charlie Caswell spoke about the FedEx truck theft that happened on Saturday...
County Commissioner Charlie Caswell spoke about the FedEx truck theft that happened on Saturday and how his daughter got caught up in the chaos.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - County Commissioner Charlie Caswell spoke about the FedEx truck theft that took place on Saturday and how his daughter got caught up in it all.

Caswell says police told him the majority of the kids involved with the FedEx truck incident were from Frayser and Raleigh.

He also says his daughter became entangled in the chaos.

There were nearly $10,000 in damages, after a FedEx truck was ransacked, and reckless drivers held up traffic on I-240.

FedEx shared a statement following the theft from one of its delivery trucks.

